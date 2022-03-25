Kevin McCarthy calls on Rep. Jeff Fortenberry to resign

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called on Rep. Jeff Fortenberry to resign on Friday, one day after the Nebraska Republican was found guilty on multiple charges of lying to the FBI.

“I’m gonna discuss with him today,” McCarthy (R-Calif.) told reporters at the House Republicans’ annual retreat in Florida. “I think he had his day in court and I think if he wants to appeal, he can go do that as a private citizen.”

“I think out of respect you can let me talk to him today, but I think when someone’s convicted, it’s time to resign.”

On Thursday, Fortenberry was found guilty by a federal jury in California of one count of falsifying and concealing material facts and two counts of making false statements.

The charges were related to a pair of interviews the Republican had with FBI agents regarding an illegal campaign contribution from Nigerian billionaire Gilbert Chagoury in 2016.

While Fortenberry’s legal team claimed the congressman was unaware of the illegal donation, prosecutors insisted the lawmaker lied about what he knew during multiple interviews.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has called for Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s resignation. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Fortenberry was found guilty of lying to the FBI. AP Photo/Brian Melley

The nine-term Republican has been planning to run for re-election and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 28.

Fortenberry has not made a public statement since the ruling and his office did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.