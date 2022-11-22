Kevin McCarthy calls on Alejandro Mayorkas to resign

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to step down during a Tuesday visit to the Texas border with Mexico.

If President Biden’s border chief does not resign, the California Republican — who will likely become speaker of the House in January — promised to launch investigations into Mayorkas next year and potentially impeach the homeland secretary over his handling of the crisis at the southern border.

“If Secretary Mayorkas does not resign, House Republicans will investigate every order, every action and every failure to determine whether we can begin impeachment inquiries,” McCarthy said at a news conference in El Paso, Texas.

“We will use the power of the purse and the power of subpoena. Let me be clear, those responsible for this disaster will be held accountable,” McCarthy added.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who is set to lead the House Judiciary Committee next year and would oversee impeachment proceedings if they occurred, released a statement backing McCarthy’s threat.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign during a trip to the border in Texas. GOPLeader/Twitter

“Leader McCarthy is right. Americans deserve accountability for the unprecedented crisis on the southwest border. Republicans will hold Secretary Mayorkas accountable for his failure to enforce immigration law and secure the border through all means necessary,” Jordan wrote.

The nearly 2.4 million crossings at the southern border recorded over the 12 months ending Sept. 30 were the highest on record.

Last week, Mayorkas acknowledged during a Senate hearing that the US is facing a “migration crisis” days after claiming the border with Mexico was secure.

Mayorkas admitted last week during a Senate hearing that the US is facing a “migration crisis.” Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“The entire hemisphere is suffering a migration crisis,” Mayorkas said. “We are seeing an unprecedented movement of people from country to country. It is not restricted to the southern border. We are seeing an unprecedented movement of people throughout the Western hemisphere.”

“We are seeing a significant challenge at the southern border, as we are seeing it throughout the hemisphere,” the secretary added.

Mayorkas previously told the House Homeland Security Committee two days prior that the border was secure.

McCarthy vowed to launch investigations into Mayorkas’ handling of the border crisis next year if he doesn’t step down. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Concerns have grown that the migrant crisis could further spiral out of control with the end of the pandemic-era Title 42 border security protocol.

Title 42 allowed law enforcement officials to remove border crossers, including asylum seekers, for public health reasons without first hearing their cases to stay in the US.

A federal court ruled earlier this month that the policy must come to an end by Dec. 21.

There were nearly 2.4 million crossings at the border in the 12 months before Sept. 30 this year. Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Brandon Judd, the head of the National Border Patrol Council, the union representing rank-and-file agents, told The Post last week that he expects a “complete explosion” of people trying to enter the country as a result of the ruling.

In a scathing letter to President Biden last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ripped the 80-year-old president for the ongoing “invasion” of migrants at the southern border and warned the White House that Texas will escalate its efforts to repel illegal immigrants.

“Your inaction has led to catastrophic consequences,” Abbott, 65, wrote.

“Under your watch, America is suffering the highest volume of illegal immigration in the history of our country,” added Abbott, accusing Biden of “dereliction of duty.”

The governor said that he would invoke Article 1, section 10, Clause 3 of the US Constitution to protect Texas from drug cartels. The clause in question states that states cannot call up troops, enter in alliances, or “engage in War, unless actually invaded, or in such imminent Danger as will not admit of delay.”