Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs’ Candle Media Acquires Exile Content Studio – The Hamden Journal

Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs’ Candle Media has acquired its latest company, Spanish-language content powerhouse Exile Content Studio.

Exile joins a roster of Blackstone-backed Candle labels that includes Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and global kids powerhouse Moonbug Entertainment, while it also has a 10% stake in Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook.

Last week, Candle bought gen Z social video company ATTN for $100M and, according to a source who spoke with the New York Times, Candle has now spent around $4BN on deals.

Founded in 2019 by former Univision and Televisa Chief Content Officer Isaac Lee, Exile creates films, TV series and non-scripted TV for the world’s 550M Spanish speakers, with recent projects including Todo Va A Estar Bien, co-produced with Diego Luna for Netflix, and docu-series Un Sueño Real, in partnership with journalist Ana Pastor for HBO.

Lee and Exile’s senior management team will continue to oversee Exile’s day-to-day operations and the company is headquartered in LA, with offices in Mexico City, Madrid, and Miami.

“Exile’s vision is to create content that not only resonates with Spanish-speakers, but also with universal audiences,” said Lee.

“We have spent the last three years building a network of creative talent and compelling IP, and partnering with Candle will allow us to accelerate our strategy.”

Mayer and Staggs hailed Exile’s “deep relationships with exceptional artists and creators, broad cross-platform production, audience engagement and social commerce expertise.”