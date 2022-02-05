Kevin Love shouldn’t have gotten game-winning free throws against Charlotte

Marla Ridenour: NBA last 2-minute report said #Cavs @Kevin Love should not have gotten game-winning free throws vs #Hornets. “The replay outcome is incorrect, as Rozier makes contact to Love’s arm prior to his shooting motion and a non-shooting foul should have been assessed.”

Rod Boone @rodboone

NBA’s two-minute report says the review of Terry Rozier’s foul resulting in two free throws for Kevin Love was INCORRECT. Rozier’s foul occurred before the shot and he “makes contact to Love’s arm prior to his shooting motion and a non-shooting foul should have been assessed.” – 6:45 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

The sting of an All-Star snub. Disappointment over some recent performances. A challenge from J.B. Bickerstaff that he asked for Wednesday night. And uplifting from Kevin Love. It all led to #Cavs Jarrett Allen’s career night — and an emphatic message.

cleveland.com/cavs/2022/02/c… – 10:43 AM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

Updated with post-game quotes from Allen, Kevin Love, J.B. Bickerstaff: #Cavs ‘extremely disappointed’ by Jarrett Allen’s All-Star snub; center sends a message against #Hornets beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 12:32 AM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Kevin Love silenced the furious Charlotte crowd with two clutch free throws. Only after all hell broke loose, leading the referee to admit an almost-costly mistake

cleveland.com/cavs/2022/02/k… – 10:50 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

Kevin Love cans two FT w/1.2 to play, #Cavs (32-21) gut one out in CHA, weather Hornets late rally – win 102-101 thriller; CLE, snap 3-gm road skid, hold NBA’s highest-scoring team to 41%FG, 13pts below avg; monster game for Jarrett Allen (29pts, 22reb) on eve of All-Star snub. pic.twitter.com/yQ0kT5L7Xo – 9:35 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Crazy ending to Cle-Cha, everyone thought game was over, but Cavs used their challenge on last play and after review, Kevin Love was sent to the line and hit winning FTs to win by 1 – 9:31 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

“Hey! You’re a f****** All-Star. You’re a f****** All-Star.”

—Kevin Love lets Jarrett Allen know. pic.twitter.com/Crcb3CLscK – 9:30 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

WOW. Free throws had been an issue as of late for Cleveland, but Kevin Love comes in, knocks down two and the Cavs hold it down on the defensive end in the final 1.2 seconds. #Cavs win 102-101 over the Hornets.

Jarrett Allen finished with 29 pts and 22 rebounds. Love with 25 pts – 9:28 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

And Kevin Love makes both free throws to give the #Cavs a 102-101 lead with 1.2 seconds left.

This game has been wild… – 9:25 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Cavs are on a 43-19 run and are threatening to make this a laugher. #Hornets down 70-56 with 5:38 left in the third quarter. Kevin Love is out here banging in threes. – 8:37 PM

