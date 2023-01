The Rush is reminiscing with some of our best guest interviews of 2022, including LeBron James’ in-flux status as a guest at Kevin Love’s wedding, Raheem Mostert in defense of Mike Gesicki’s ‘Griddy,’ Megan Rapinoe with the inside scoop over a soccer player being fired for offensive farting and Calais Campbell reveals his Mount Rushmore of quarterbacks he’s sacked in during his NFL career.