Kevin Kiermaier robs home run in Blue Jays’ first game at renovated Rogers Centre

It didn’t take long for Toronto Blue Jays centre fielder Kevin Kiermaier to flash the leather at the newly renovated Rogers Centre.

Playing at the stadium for the first time as a member of the home team on Tuesday, Kiermaier robbed what would have been a home run off the bat of Detroit Tigers designated hitter Kerry Carpenter in the top of the second inning.

The slow-motion replay shows just how perfectly the three-time Gold Glove winner timed his jump to bring the ball back in the yard.

Rogers Centre’s dimensions changed ahead of the 2023 season as part of a major overhaul of the stadium. One major difference is the wall height is no longer uniform from foul pole to foul pole. Straightaway centre field features the shortest wall, so there will be plenty of opportunities for Kiermaier to commit larceny this year.

There was nothing Kiermaier could do a few batter later, though, when Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah coughed up a no-doubt three-run homer to third baseman Nick Maton that put Toronto in an early 3-0 hole.

Kiermaier is off to a fantastic start with his new team, slashing .400/.400/.533 through eight games entering play on Tuesday, with three of his 12 hits going for extra bases. The former Tampa Bay Ray signed a one-year, $9-million contract in the offseason.