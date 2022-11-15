Kevin Huerter gives Kings perfect new nickname during red-hot stretch

Huerter drops perfectly catchy nickname for red-hot Kings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When Mike Brown arrived in Sacramento after being named the Kings’ new head coach, he made it clear that instilling a culture back into the 916 was his top priority.

It took the Kings five games to get their first win of the 2022-23 NBA season, but since then, they’ve gone 6-2 in their last eight games. Those two losses both ended on controversial missed calls from officials.

De’Aaron Fox is having the best season of his career and has elevated his game to an All-Star level, rookie Keegan Murray already has turned heads and Domantas Sabonis is proving why Sacramento traded for him last season.

New additions Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk quickly have become fan favorites, with catchy nicknames and a Band-Aid movement like no other.

Then there’s the beam.

The “Kings Victory Beam” is the new way Sacramento is celebrating wins this season, with a purple beam emanating from Golden 1 Center after every win.

Brown’s goal of creating “Kings culture” clearly is coming to fruition as this newly revamped team continues to learn and build together.

And just like with every great team, this Kings squad has already been dubbed a new nickname by none other than Huerter.

After the Kings defeated the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Sunday night, Huerter took to social media to suggest the new moniker.

“Beam team.”

It seems like the perfect nickname, but the Kings might have to win more games before earning one.

After Huerter’s post, #BeamTeam immediately began to trend on Twitter.

NBC Sports California ran a poll on Twitter asking Kings fans about their thoughts on the nickname and at last check, garnered 668 votes with 80.4 percent voting they’re all for it and 19.6 percent voting that they’re not sold on the name just yet.

While it’s unknown if the rest of the team is a fan of the moniker, it’s clear they’re big fans of the beam.

After the Kings defeated the Los Angeles Lakers last week, Fox sent out a friendly order to Sactown.

“I think it’s dope,” Fox said (h/t The Sacramento Bee’s Jason Anderson). “We were like, ‘Does anybody else in the league do that?’ Not that I know of … I saw it for the first time last game, and I literally got out of my car on 5th Street to see it, so I think it’s cool.”

Kings fans will have to wait and see if the name will stick in the 916 or whether it will just be a hashtag on Instagram. Either way, the only name the Kings are currently focused on is playoff contender.