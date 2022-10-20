Kevin Huerter becomes instant fan favorite in explosive Kings debut

Huerter becomes instant fan favorite in explosive Kings debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SACRAMENTO — In 28 minutes and 48 seconds, Kevin Huerter quickly became a fan favorite during his Kings debut at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday night.

The Kings sharpshooter drained his first 3-pointer 123 seconds into the game. After that, it was lights out from behind the arc for the 6-foot-7 guard.

It got to a point where as soon as the ball landed in Huerter’s hands, fans got on their feet and foreshadowed what was to come.

Splash.

Huerter finished with 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field and made 6 of 9 3-pointers. He also had three rebounds, two assists and a steal.

The Kings lost the game 115-108, a game they very much could have won. And even when it felt out of reach, there was Huerter draining a 3-pointer with a hand directly in his face with 14.7 seconds left in the game.

The shot ended up being a two-pointer after review, but that confidence remained. After the game, I asked Huerter about that confidence and where it comes from.

“I always have that mindset, games like this, you kind of ride the hot hand,” he said. “Tonight it was my turn, next game it could be [Harrison Barnes’] turn or [Terence Davis II] or Malik [Monk]. I think if the guy’s hot, making shots, I think that’s where the ball should go. In the end of the game, the ball came into my hands.

“But my shot’s falling tonight, it was good and my guys are proud of me.”

That includes Kings coach Mike Brown, who was impressed with Huerter and said he “shot the mess out the ball.”

Sacramento traded for Huerter, who played his first four seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, this summer.

As coach Brown was getting to know his team, there was a bit of a battle for the starting two-guard position. Huerter and Monk, Sacramento’s free-agent signing, were the top two guys on track to win that role.

Ultimately, Huerter won that spot and it seems to be the right move.

In the three out of four season openers that Huerter played with Atlanta, he was 0-for-5 from the 3-point line. This season opener, he went off shooting 6-for-9 from behind the arc.

Perhaps it’s something in the Sacramento air. But Huerter was looking sharp in his first game in the 916. The fans’ clear love for him — already — appears to be reciprocated.

“It was a great atmosphere,” Huerter said on what he thought of the fans’ presence Thursday. “I wouldn’t say I was surprised. I kind of just didn’t know what to expect. You know right from the jump, the pregame was a lot of energy. Everybody was ready to go. They had a lot of energy so it was great.

“We appreciate them for coming out.”