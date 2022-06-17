Kevin Hart Set To Open Two Plant-Based Restaurants In Los Angeles – The Hamden Journal

You’ve heard of a heart-healthy diet? Coming soon, there will be a Hart-healthy restaurant to indulge.

Eater Los Angeles reports that actor/comedian Kevin Hart will soon open two plant-based restaurants called Hart House. The first Hart House will open this summer, locations to be announced, although one will be in Hollywood. The menu will reportedly feature vegan burgers, “chicken” sandwiches and nuggets, fries, tots, salads, and milkshakes.

Hart revealed his plant-based diet in a recent Joe Rogan podcast, claiming his near-death experience in an accident prompted him to lead a healthier life. That includes abstaining rom red meat, fish and any seafood.

“Just because you make the decision to go and try plant-based, doesn’t mean you have to [ be engulfed] in that world,” Hart told Rogan. “Learn it, understand it, and see if there are benefits that work for you.”

Hart House is being created with restauranteur Andy Hooper. Hart House has a food truck in operation that’s being currenly used for special events.

Hart will team with Mark Wahlberg in the Netflix comedy Me Time, bowing on Aug. 26.