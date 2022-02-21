Kevin Garnett had quite the look while Ray Allen and LeBron James cavorted during 75 team celebration

The NBA celebrated its 75th anniversary team during last night’s All-Star game in Cleveland. Legend after legend took the stage in a glorious moment for the league. Even contemporary greats like LeBron James and Stephen Curry were awed.

But gather that many top players, and there will be some grudges.

Like Kevin Garnett toward Ray Allen.

Garnett still resents Allen leaving the Celtics to join LeBron on the Heat in 2012. (Please ignore Garnett choosing to leave Boston for the Nets a year later.)

So, Garnett’s look as LeBron and Allen reveled nearby during the halftime ceremony certainly resonated.

If Garnett weren’t so expressive, Paul Pierce – standing next to Garnett – might have gotten more attention for looking salty himself. Pierce has gotten past the feud, though.

To be fair, we don’t know Garnett or Pierce were even paying attention to Allen. There is a lot of projecting happening by people interpreting this moment.

But based on what we do know, Garnett’s and Pierce’s looks fit the narrative and will serve as a lasting image of this rift.

