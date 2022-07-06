Kevin Garnett calls out Anthony Davis, wants him to go for MVP

Since being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers three years ago, Anthony Davis has been one of the NBA’s best big men and perhaps one of its best players in general.

But he has missed lots of time the past two seasons due to injury, and when he hasn’t been injured during that span, he has been accused by some fans of being passive and lacking motivation.

But his talent and ability are undeniable.

He can score efficiently in the paint, hit perimeter shots, rebound, block shots, defend multiple positions and even handle the ball.

Kevin Garnett, the Hall of Fame big man, called out Davis and challenged him to be his best self.

“When you come into camp, come into camp better in shape than anybody and everybody,” said Garnett. “That’s what you should be focused on. You should go for the MVP of the 2022-23 season. … It’s his time to carry the torch. “He can be so much better than what he is. I don’t know what’s around him. I would love to be able to work with somebody like that.”

Davis caused a bit of a stir several weeks ago when he admitted he hadn’t shot a basketball since his last regular season game.

However, some people, including new Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, defended him against critics who felt his comments were further evidence of laziness.

There is also this informational nugget from Dr. Rajpal Brar, a well-known Doctor of Physical Therapy who is based in the Los Angeles area.

Lately, it has been documented that Davis is working with Lethal Shooter, perhaps the best shooting coach around.

Perhaps Lakers fans have nothing to worry about when it comes to Davis’ motivation or work ethic. Perhaps staying healthy will be almost the entire battle for him.

