Kevin Feige Wows Advertisers at Disney Upfront With Big Teases for Marvel’s Disney+ Projects

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige came out to excite the crowd at Disney’s Tuesday upfront presentation to advertisers in New York City.

Among the MCU treats Feige brought were the trailer and premiere date for Tatiana Maslany’s “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” and revealing that “Loki” Season 2 will be going into production in the coming weeks, with its entire cast returning. Feige didn’t do it all alone, welcoming both Nick Fury himself, Samuel L. Jackson, on stage to tease “Secret Invasion” and Maslany out to introduce the “She-Hulk” promo.

More from Variety

Additionally, Feige revealed that “Loki” is the most-viewed Marvel Studios series on Disney+ — so far.

CLICK HERE to follow Variety’s coverage of Upfronts 2022

“Being part of a company like Disney provides so many incredible opportunities for customers,” Feige told the crowd. “And since the launch of Disney+ in late 2019, our team has been able to extend and expand our storytelling in a whole new way. When we were first asked to start working on programming for Disney+, we knew we wanted to weave together storylines between the films and our series that are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or the MCU, as a whole. From the six series we’ve watched so far, we’ve introduced fantastic new characters, but we’ve also been able to dive deeper into the lives of the backstories of some of the MCU’s favorite superheroes.”

Feige noted that Marvel is “now finally seeing the results of this interconnectivity between Disney+ and the feature films leading up to the theatrical release of ‘Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness’ following ‘WandaVision.’”

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series, which will debut Aug. 17, features Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

Story continues

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.