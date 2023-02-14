Kevin Feige Says ‘Fantastic Four’ Reboot Is “A Big Pillar Of The MCU Going Forward” – The Hamden Journal

In exactly two years from today, Feb. 14, 2025, Marvel Studios is set to drop the Fantastic Four reboot and studio head Kevin Feige is teasing the film.

“Fantastic Four is the foundation for everything that came after in the comics,” he told EW in an interview. “There’s certainly been versions of it [on screen], but never inhabiting the storytelling of the MCU. And that’s something that is really exciting for us.”

The Fantastic Four is made up of Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic), Sue Storm (Invisible Girl), Johnny Storm (Human Torch) and Ben Grimm (Thing). The foursome is said to jumpstart Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Feige adding, “People will start to hear more about that soon. We plan on that being a big pillar of the MCU going forward, just the way they’ve been in the comics for 50 or 60 years.”

So far, not much is known about the story the Fantastic Four will take on but director Matt Shakman has been tapped to helm the project with Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer set to write the film.

Fantastic Four was created in 1961 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and the characters have appeared in various film adaptations like the 2005 film directed by Tim Story along with its sequel in 2007 titled Rise of the Silver Surfer. In 2015, Josh Trank directed a reboot that was not well received.

John Krasinski made a cameo in the 2022 film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness playing Reed in an alternative universe.