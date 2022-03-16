Kevin Durant’s latest take on the LeBron vs. Jordan debate

In an episode of the Boardroom, Kevin Durant offered a refreshing take on the never-ending debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Durant proposes that instead of looking at the two with the idea of which one is better, to look at them as simply different. Greatness is not exclusive. “No comparison to what Michael Jordan did it’s just different,” Durant said on James. “It’s not like Jordan’s one and you [James] two. Ya’ll both are like something we’ve never seen before. Both unique, sitting in your own different area of greatness.”

“Why the hell are we always comparing these guys like they going to play against each other?” Durant asked. “MJ will never play in a game against LeBron in a game so there’s no need for us compare their careers it’s just what you prefer.” -via Sports Illustrated / March 15, 2022

Mike Trudell: LeBron: “I feel like my game would fit any era of NBA history.” Added that he’s always had a growth mindset, and wanted to continue to adapt with the game as it’s evolved. One area for him has been shooting the three, which was critical tonight (6 for 11). -via Twitter @LakersReporter / March 6, 2022

All of us would be way better, plus the fact we know how to play [grin]. We actually knew how to run a pick and roll properly. We understood the game. A lot of these players don’t understand the game. As good as some of them are, they’d be a lot better if they knew how to use that incredible God-gifted talent that they have. But they don’t, because they weren’t taught the game properly. Rick Barry, Basketball News -via Basketball Network / March 3, 2022