Kevin Durant will reportedly return to Suns on Wednesday, make long-awaited home debut

Kevin Durant is finally going to make his home debut for the Phoenix Suns. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Durant will play on Wednesday for the first time since March 5 and just the fourth time since early January.

Durant has played just three games for the Suns since he was traded there on Feb. 9. Initially, he was recovering from a sprained MCL that had kept him out of the Brooklyn Nets lineup for 14 games. He was able to return from that on March 1, and on March 8 was going to make his home debut — except he slipped on a wet spot on the court during warmups and was a late scratch.

It seemed innocuous at the time, but the next day the Suns announced that Durant would miss three weeks with a sprained ankle.

Now, 10 games later, he’ll finally make his first appearance as a player in front of home fans. Unless there’s a setback, Durant will be able to play the final seven games of the season. And with the Suns locked in a tough battle with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors to stay out of the play-in, he couldn’t pick a better or more important time to return.