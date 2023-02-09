Kevin Durant traded to Phoenix Suns in blockbuster move

The Brooklyn Nets are trading Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns in a blockbuster move, league sources confirmed to Yahoo Sports.

The Nets are expected to get a package of players and draft compensation in the deal. The Suns also will send forward Jae Crowder, who has not played this season after requesting a trade in the offseason, to the Nets, according to reports.

Brooklyn will also receive Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, four first-round draft picks and a 2028 pick swap, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. TJ Warren is headed to Phoenix in the deal, as well.

After the Nets traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks over the weekend, Durant reportedly met with Brooklyn’s front office to discuss “the direction of the franchise and its ability to be a championship contender.” Apparently, those conversations were not fruitful.

Durant requested a trade in the offseason, but when no offers materialized, he rescinded the request before the season began. He is currently out with an MCL sprain and is unlikely to play before the All-Star break.

This is a developing story and will be updated.