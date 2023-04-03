Kevin Durant scores 35 amid boos, leads Phoenix Suns past Thunder in latest return to OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — The boos were on cue every time Kevin Durant touched the ball in his latest return to Oklahoma City.

So were his buckets and dagger 3s.

Durant cranked out 35 points and Devin Booker posted 22 points and 10 assists as the Suns extended the NBA’s longest active winning streak to five in Sunday’s 128-118 victory over the Thunder before a crowd of 17,981 at Paycom Center.

“I’m still surprised at how many people; why they boo him here,” Suns coach Monty Williams said after the game. “I don’t understand that. I think this fan base is one that I’ve respected for a long time and I get it. You lose a guy like Kevin, I think at some point, you have to appreciate what he meant to this organization.”

The Suns (43-35) are now 6-0 with Durant in the lineup. After the game, he addressed getting booed as he left the Thunder after the 2015-16 season to join Golden State where he won back-to-back NBA titles and finals MVPs.

“I understand it,” Durant said after the game. “I meant so much to this community and just for me to leave like that. Early on, I didn’t get it, but I get that an NBA team is part of your community and players entrenched in your community. You feel closer to them. So, I get it. It’s still emotions and it’s still some people don’t like that I left this franchise, but it was more love this time than it has been in the past. I just focused on that.”

Booker said he’s surprised Durant is still getting booed in the manner the fans jeered him Sunday.

“Yeah, it’s seven, eight years now,” Booker said. “That was my rookie year. It’s just, people just want to be heard, man. I don’t know what it is. He did a lot for this organization.”

Posting his third 30-point game with the Suns, Durant hit back-to-back corner 3s off Chris Paul assists to keep Thunder at bay in the fourth. The second one put Phoenix ahead, 112-106, with 5:02 left.

Deandre Ayton followed with an inside basket as Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault called a timeout with 4:32 remaining.

“We hadn’t ran that play in a while and that’s why I keep saying we’re finding things,” said Paul, who finished with 16 points and eight assists. “We’re using these games to practice, see what works. See what things look like. Off the jump ball, they went and doubled Book. A lot of this stuff is new and we’re doing a good job of figuring it out.”

Then with Phoenix up seven, Durant had a chase down block on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after a Booker turnover with 1:41 left.

Paul followed that up with a 3 to make the difference 10 with 1:12 remaining.

Durant later hit his final dagger 3 to give Phoenix an 124-113 advantage with 47.5 seconds remaining. He went 3-of-7 from deep with all his made 3s coming in the fourth.

“We took a few steps in the right direction,” said Ayton, who posted a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds.

The Suns avenged a 124-120 loss at OKC (38-41) last month to finish 3-1 this regular season against the Thunder.

Durant last played against the Thunder in OKC last season while playing for Brooklyn.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives the ball past Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) who is blocked by Nets forward Blake Griffin (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)

The two-time finals MVP finished with 33 points (9-of-17 FGs, 13-of-14 FTs), eight rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes in leading Brooklyn to a 120-96 victory November 14, 2021.

The Thunder organization honored Williams’ late wife Sunday by not having anyone sit in her seat for today’s game as Ingrid Williams’ birthday was April 2. She did in a car crash in February 2016 when he was an OKC assistant.

Williams has a fondness for the franchise and city and believes the feeling is mutual. He realizes Durant left OKC, but can’t understand why a place that helped though one the toughest time of his life still has issues with Durant.

“I’ve been in that position before when we lost Chris,” said Williams about when he was in New Orleans and Chris Paul was traded to the Clippers after his first season ever as an NBA head coach.

Apr 2, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

“He loves this city. He knows what (Thunder general manager Sam Presti) and this organization meant to him. I hope someday they can appreciate him and I know it’s not everybody, but when you hear that, you’re like, man, that’s; I know it’s the environment that we’re in today but that was, I just feel for him cause I know these people. I lived here I know what they mean to me and my family and I so I just feel for him because I know he has nothing but love for these people.”

Durant reflected on his time in OKC and how he grew as a person in the city.

“I had so many great memories here, so many people that I met that changed my life,” Durant said. “Changed my view on life. I’m going to forever be grateful to be a part of this organization.”

