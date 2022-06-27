Kevin Durant reacts to Draymond Green’s mocking tweet after NBA Finals win

KD reacts to Draymond’s mockery of his Game 1 tweet from Finals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After earning his fourth NBA championship ring on June 16, Draymond Green almost immediately took to social media to clap back at those who doubted that he and the Warriors could do it.

Receipts were pulled and disses were thrown as the 32-year-old vet held his haters accountable.

One tweet, although vague, appeared to be directed at his former Golden State teammate Kevin Durant.

Before the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in six games during the NBA Finals, Durant posted his Game 1 thoughts on Twitter.

Of course, the Celtics went on to win Game 1 by a score of 120-108, and Green’s post-Finals tweet seemed to mock Durant’s assessment of the contest.

But during the latest episode of “The ETCs with Kevin Durant,” the two-time NBA champion explained to friend Eddie Gonzalez what he meant by the post and responded to Green’s retort.

“Oh yeah, Draymond, I tweeted that when the game was going back and forth, my brother,” Durant said on the podcast. “I know you take everything personal. I know you want to take shots at everybody that y’all want, but the game was going back and forth.

“I think [the Warriors were] up when I tweeted that.”

Gonzalez recalled a succession of “disgusting” shots in Game 1 between Jayson Tatum and Steph Curry as the sequence that inspired Durant to tweet about the game’s high level.

“Yeah, c’mon man,” Durant agreed. “[Green] made it seem like I was choosing sides. Like, I wanted both of y’all to play great basketball, and if I could, I wish both of y’all lost.”

That wasn’t the only time Durant mentioned the Warriors during the podcast episode, either.

He pushed back on the fan narrative that he’s jealous of Golden State’s most recent title, and despite being pretty quiet on social media during the Finals, he revealed what he thought of Steph Curry’s “iconic” Game 4 masterpiece.

Still, Green and Curry have gone on record to say their fourth NBA championship in eight seasons was special since it proved they were able to win without Durant, who helped bring two titles to the Bay.

And while rumors continue to float about both Durant and Kyrie Irving’s future with the Brooklyn Nets, it remains to be seen exactly where the two-time Finals MVP will bring his own high level of basketball play this coming season.

