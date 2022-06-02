Kevin Durant made mistake by leaving Warriors

I care. I 100 percent care, because that’s my brother. And I always want to see him doing well – whether that’s here, whether that’s in Brooklyn, whether he decides he wants to go play for Barcelona next year in EuroLeague. I always want to see him do well, because that bond, that relationship – it’s always going to go much further than I can play basketball and that he can play basketball.

As far as caring that he’s on our team or not, I can’t care, because that’s not up to me. That’s not up to me from a team standpoint. That’s not up to me from Kevin’s standpoint.

What I will say is, when he decided that he was going to leave, I thought it was a mistake. And not for the reason that everyone else thinks it’s a mistake, by the way. I thought it was a mistake, because I know Kevin. And what Kevin likes to do in his life – the number one thing in Kevin’s life – and that’s not the case for most people, including NBA guys, by the way. Basketball isn’t the most important thing to me in my life. I’m not going to sit here and lie to you and act like it is. It’s not the most important thing in my life. It is extremely important. But it’s not the most important thing in my life. Basketball is 100 percent the most important thing in Kevin’s life. It is the thing that he cares about himself more than anything in the world. And when Kevin was here, the reason I thought Kevin was making a mistake, because I felt like when Kevin was here, what he was allowed to do was to simply just go play basketball, which is what Kevin loves to do.

And so it wasn’t that he was going to play with Kyrie. It wasn’t that everyone’s, “Oh, Kyrie isn’t there.” It wasn’t any of that. Or it wasn’t, oh man, you’re winning championships. It was more so, from me, from a life standpoint, because again, I care about the person. I don’t give a damn about the basketball player. He’s a great basketball player. I just care about the person. And I just knew what makes him happy in his life is being able to simply go play basketball. And so that’s where the mistake was made for me. It’s not that he wasn’t going to go win, because again, it’s not proven that they’re still not going to win. It takes time to build these things up.