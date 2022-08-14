Kevin Durant is back having fun on Twitter, ‘I #ruinedthegame?’

Kevin Durant and his trade request to get out of Brooklyn have been the story of the offseason. Durant has been largely quiet through the whole situation, with the updates coming from sources and leaks (some clearly and strategically from the Durant camp).

But he was back to being KD on Sunday, the guy who likes to stir things up on Twitter.

Fans were going at him with the tired trope of how going to Golden State was a “sucker move” that damaged/ruined the game. You knew Durant was going to have fun with that. Here are a few highlights from Durant having a laugh at haters’ expenses.

You’ve got to love that KD engages like no other.

I’ll say this again about Durant’s decision to go to Golden State: Don’t say that championships are the most important thing and then criticize Durant for making the move most likely to win him a ring. If you hold up the “ringzzzzzz” culture as the ultimate goal, then Durant did exactly what he should have done.

What Durant did with his move to the Warriors, and then later to the Nets, was to take on different basketball challenges. He loves the game, is a student of the game, and moved out of one culture and situation to another — in Golden State, one where he added to his legacy. He is a two-time NBA champion and two-time Finals MVP — those are well deserved, there are no asterisks. He and the Warriors played within the CBA rules, adding to a dynasty and legacies.

Durant can have fun on Twitter because his legacy is secure as arguably the greatest scorer the game has ever seen and a top dozen player of all time (his exact ranking when all is said and done is up to others). Whether what is happening in Brooklyn — especially if a guy who has built his reputation on putting the game first holds out of training camp — impacts his legacy is something to be decided over the years.

That’s just not how Twitter and today’s sports media works. Which means Durant can have fun with it.

