Kevin Durant hasn’t spoken to Nets front office since first-round sweep

That’s a first-round exit at best – if Durant stays to see it, and according to multiple sources, Kevin Durant and the Nets front office have not spoken since they were swept out of the first round.

Source: Kristian Winfield @ New York Daily News

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5

Add em up pic.twitter.com/sRKy2V8YNn – 11:12 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Three players earned 2021-22 All-NBA honors despite playing less than 70% of their team’s games:

Kevin Durant, 67.1%

LeBron James, 68.3%

Ja Morant, 69.5%

It’s the first time there have been three such players in the same season. The only season with two such players is 2006-07. pic.twitter.com/KwrZ28AWXy – 10:01 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most 30-point playoff games before turning 24:

21 — LeBron James

17 — Kevin Durant

17 — Kobe Bryant

17 — Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/6sncy8OMyc – 11:44 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Jimmy Butler finished seventh among forwards in voting for All-NBA (six total make the three teams). Behind: Antetokounmpo, Tatum, Durant, DeRozan, James and Siakam. No Heat guards received votes. – 8:45 PM

Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan

LeBron gets the nod for third-team All-NBA. He’s now been on 18 All-NBA teams, extending a record he already holds.

1st team: Giannis, Jokic, Tatum, Doncic + Booker.

2nd team: Embiid, Morant, Durant, Curry + DeRozan.

3rd team: LeBron, Trae Young, Siakam, Chris Paul, Towns. – 8:44 PM

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

ANTETOKOUNMPO, DONČIĆ, JOKIĆ, BOOKER & TATUM SELECTED TO 2021-22 ALL-NBA 1ST TEAM.

All-NBA 2nd Team: Embiid, Morant, Durant, Steph Curry & DeRozan.

All-NBA 3rd Team: Towns, LeBron James, Chris Paul, Trae Young & Pascal Siakam.

Congrats, @Pascal Siakam. #Raptors #RTZ #NBA – 8:40 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kevin Durant making second team All-NBA – despite his injury limiting him to just 55 appearances – is the 10th All-#NBA nod of his career. #Nets – 8:38 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New via @SouichiTerada: Jayson Tatum beat out Kevin Durant and LeBron James for the first All-NBA first team selection of his career masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 8:37 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Below is the voting for All-NBA teams, including players who received votes but didn’t make teams. Nets’ Kevin Durant made second team All-NBA. Kyrie Irving received one third-team vote: pic.twitter.com/3TpmV5TUFB – 8:32 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

A year after a costly all-nba snub, Jayson Tatum is first team (ahead of Kevin Durant and LeBron at the forward spot) pic.twitter.com/T2Osk7lF1H – 8:30 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

NBA 2021-22 All-NBA Teams:

First: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker, Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić and Jayson Tatum.

Second: Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid and Ja Morant.

Third: LeBron James, Chris Paul, Pascal Siakam, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Trae Young. pic.twitter.com/pzu22RtRqv – 8:30 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

2022 All-NBA Teams

First: Luka, Booker, Tatum, Giannis, Jokic

Second: Morant, Curry, DeRozan, Durant, Embiid

Third: Trae, CP3, LeBron, Siakam, Towns – 8:30 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

NBA announces All-NBA:

First Team: Antetokounmpo (MIL), Booker (PHX), Dončić (DAL), Jokić (DEN), Tatum (BOS)

Second Team: Curry (GS), DeRozan (CHI), Durant (BKN), Embiid (PHI), Morant (MEM)

Third Team: Towns (MIN), James (LAL), Paul (PHX), Young (ATL), Siakam (TOR) – 8:30 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant was named second team All NBA. – 8:29 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

2021-22 All-NBA teams:

First: Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum

Second: Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, DeMar DeRozan

Third: Karl-Anthony Towns, LeBron James, Chris Paul, Trae Young, Pascal Siakam – 8:28 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Second Team All-NBA is Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid. – 8:28 PM

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach

Predictions for tonight’s All-NBA reveal:

1ST TEAM

Luka Doncic

Devin Booker

Jayson Tatum

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Nikola Jokic

2ND TEAM

Stephen Curry

Ja Morant

Kevin Durant

DeMar DeRozan

Joel Embiid

3RD TEAM

Chris Paul

Trae Young

LeBron James

Pascal Siakam

Karl-Anthony Towns – 4:43 PM

Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel

Of NBA’s 10 highest-paid players, just 1 player is still playing: Stephen Curry, who makes a league-high $45.7M. The other nine are Wall ($44.3M), Harden ($44.3M), Westbrook ($44.2), Durant ($42M), James ($41.1), George ($39.3M), Leonard ($39.3), Giannis ($39.3M), Lillard ($39.3) – 1:13 PM

In layman’s terms, if Irving leaves the Nets, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Durant becomes frustrated with the organization’s ability to put championship pieces around him. They failed to do so at the beginning of last season, with none of their top offseason acquisitions – James Johnson, DeAndre Bembry or Jevon Carter – finishing the year in Brooklyn. -via New York Daily News / May 25, 2022

“I was not expecting a mandate to be brought down in a way where it wasn’t going to let me play at all,” Irving said on “The ETCs” podcast that published Wednesday. “I had the opportunity to play away games still, but there was no plan in place, there was no vision of how it was going to work for our team. And I think that really impacted not just me, but a lot of people. Just had to sit in that hot seat for a little bit and deal with it. The life of a martyr, bro.” -via New York Post / May 5, 2022

“Not everybody understood my stance this year of being unvaccinated or remaining unvaccinated. I was asked in all different types of ways how I felt and whether or not I was going to waver, did I feel like I was letting the world down or letting the Nets fans down, letting my teammates down. Yeah, part of that letdown feeling definitely seeped in, because it completely caught me off guard. I didn’t expect to come into the season with all of this being put on my plate. -via New York Post / May 5, 2022