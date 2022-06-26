Kevin Durant has not spoken with the Nets in weeks?

Not much of Murdock’s take was optimistic if you’re a Nets fan. Indeed, he referred to the franchise’s current situation as “destruction” in the podcast and suggested perhaps more firmly than other pundits that Durant could indeed leave. “The vision is on the verge of crumbling,” he wrote. “It didn’t have to be this way,” he said, summing up. “This team … and it’s ironic. Kevin came to reconcile relationships, build relationships with his BFF’s and it’s not working out. It’s doing the exact opposite. And you juxtapose that with Golden State winning…” “Now, you have reports that Kyrie is looking elsewhere. I made some calls. Kevin Durant has not talked to the team in weeks. I don’t think Kevin is confident in the front office right now. I don’t know if he’s at the stage of leaving but there’s a big uneasiness from not only from the Kyrie side, but the KD side as well.”

David Hardisty @clutchfans

We need the Vegas odds on “Where will Kevin Durant be in 2022-23?” to do one of those mysterious midnight spikes – 1:00 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Knicks legend Willis Reed is celebrating his 80th birthday today.

Willis is one of only 9 players in NBA history to win multiple Finals MVPs as well a regular season MVP and All Star Game MVP.

The other 9 in this club are:

MJ, LeBron, Kobe, Magic, Bird, Shaq, Duncan, and Durant – 5:55 PM

Mikal Bridges @mikal_bridges

KD got nba twitter in shambles 😭 – 5:15 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier —ASK IRA: Could another Heat run at Kevin Durant be in the cards? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:06 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Start. Bench. Cut.

Seattle/OKC:

— 27/7/4

— 48/38/88%

Golden State:

— 26/7/5

— 52/38/88%

Brooklyn:

— 29/7/6

— 53/41/90%

KD has always been elite. pic.twitter.com/Zf2jASEgd3 – 4:17 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Whoever made that Dame/KD photoshop was smart enough not to give him #7 and have him go back to 35. Knowing that stuff is a key to a successful jersey swaps. I’ve seen Myles Turner in a Celtics jersey wearing #33 and that kills the intrigue to me. – 4:10 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Durant + Dame?

Looks like Lillard wants it to happen 👀

(via damianlillard/IG) pic.twitter.com/gNqe33eubV – 4:01 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

You have no idea how funny it is to see all these kids hate-following, hate-liking and subtweeting me for a month about Jabari switching it up and now talking about him like he’s the next KD. It’s truly a surreal experience. – 3:27 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

If Kyrie Irving leaves the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant will reportedly request a trade.

If KD becomes available, what would a Durant trade look like? Which teams make sense as a potential destination? @NekiasNBA breaks it down: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-tr… – 2:12 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

ASK IRA: Could another Heat run at Kevin Durant be in the cards? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:29 PM

Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard

With @HuskeyEnt. Should KD get involved in the Kyrie situation? Was Durant ever a ‘bus driver’? NBA Draft recap & more! Guests: Kerry Kittles @Michael Lee

Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:15 AM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

Lowe Post podcast: @Bobby Marks + @Jonathan Givony recap the draft +look ahead to free agency: Nets, Kyrie, fake KD trades, Ayton, DET/ORL drafts, Sixers trade, deals that didn’t happen (but still might), more:

Spotify: spoti.fi/39QSdm9

Apple: apple.co/3A2Mkx4 – 10:43 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Could another Heat run at Kevin Durant be in the cards? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:14 AM

Kevin Durant: Awww, I’m so proud of these men. -via Twitter / June 26, 2022

And Murdock reiterated reports that Durant, who had in the past recruited free agents, is not doing that now. “At least right now, he’s one of those guys who doesn’t want to recruit, isn’t in the position to recruit or doesn’t feel like he is a position to recruit whether you like that or not. -via NetsDaily / June 26, 2022

At the center of it, Murdock pointed out multiple times is the Nets relationship with Irving. “His biggest beef is that he feels that the front office didn’t grow to understand Kyrie, whatever that means. I would push back on that when a guy leaves for two weeks at a time … Kyrie earns the lion’s share of the blame. But I think KD believes that ‘hey, you guys didn’t understand this guy. You didn’t try to figure out where he was coming from.’” -via NetsDaily / June 26, 2022