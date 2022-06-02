Kevin Durant and Draymond Green Trade Words on Social Media Over Steph Curry Double-Teams in NBA Finals

Photo: Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle (AP)

As NBA fans wait patiently for the matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, we are relegated to watching players on social media go back and forth on the amount of double-teams a player had to deal with… five years ago.

On the latest episode of “The Colin Cowherd Podcast,” Draymond Green talked about playing alongside NBA superstars Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, specifically their runs to the finals in 2017 and 2018.

During the conversation, Green pointed out that opposing defenses were worried more about Curry than Durant.

He acknowledged Durant’s abilities when said, “Kevin Durant was absolutely incredible in those Finals runs.”

But Green continued, “Steph Curry got double-teamed probably seven times the amount that KD did in a given series. So when you watch those games and you say, ‘Ah, [Curry’s] numbers could be a little down,’ he’s facing a double team.”

Green went on to defend his Warriors teammate saying that fans who don’t know what they’re talking about when it comes to basketball will say that Curry needs a Finals MVP to validate his legacy.

Well, Durant, who spends a lot of time on Twitter, got ahold of a clip from the interview after a user asked, “This true @KDtrey5 ??”

In response, Durant tweeted, “From my view of it, this is 100% false…”

Just like KD, Green does not miss anything that is said about him on Twitter and responds to Durant.

Green tweeted, “You have to learn to listen to full takes and not snippets before you get baited into tweeting Champ.”

Not gonna lie, I thought NBA Twitter was set for a classic matchup between two of the biggest social media personalities in the NBA. I mean the two have gone at it before publicly, but it was all love in Durant’s response.

He tweeted, “Oh I seen it my brethren, I appreciate the compliments but I disagree with what u said about double teams that’s all. I love the show.”

Durant won Finals MVP in 2017 and 2018. With Curry being the no doubt best player on this team, if the Warriors win Curry will probably attain his first Finals MVP in his illustrious NBA career.