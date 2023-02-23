Kevin Durant a full participant in intense Suns practice and scrimmage, still targeting March 1 debut

Kevin Durant’s return from a knee injury, and official debut with the Phoenix Suns, appears imminent.

Durant participated in an “intense, two-hour workout and scrimmage” on Thursday with the Suns in what was their longest workout since training camp, . Durant was ruled out of the Suns’ game on Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and he’s considered day-to-day after his MCL sprain he first sustained on Jan. 8 with the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant will travel with the team on their four-game road trip, which starts Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks. date.

“When guys watch him work, I think it’s something that inspires people to get after it in their own workouts,” Suns coach Monty Williams said, . “Because they’re not going to find anybody that goes as hard as Kevin. When he’s doing his individual stuff it’s amazing to watch.”

Kevin Durant will likely make his debut with the Suns on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets after missing more than a month with a sprained MCL. (Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

in a blockbuster deal that sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and several draft picks to the Nets. He practiced in a limited capacity before the All-Star break, but the team didn’t try to rush his return from the injury. He’ll likely be on a minutes restriction when he does hit the court again, too.

Durant has averaged 30 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 38 games this season.