Kevin Costner unboxes Golden Globe award after missing ceremony due to California floods

Kevin Costner — at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons on February 4 — got a special delivery in the mail: the Golden Globe he won for Yellowstone last month. (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Kevin Costner finally got his hands on his Golden Globe — more than a month after missing the ceremony due to the California floods.

The Yellowstone star, who won for Best Actor in a TV Drama for his role as John Dutton III, unboxed the statuette in a social media video shared on Monday after telling followers he got “something really special in the mail.” The 68-year-old actor said he felt “so horrible” to miss the Jan. 10 ceremony, getting stuck at his Montecito, Calif., estate and being unable to travel to Beverly Hills for the event, but shared how his wife, Christine, and children made the at-home viewing party in the den special.

“Chris and I we weren’t able to make it to the Golden Globes because of the flooding … and we felt so horrible about that,” Costner said as he began to open the giant brown box. “There was just nothing we could do. We watched the time like sand in a bottle go out as our chances dimmed of getting there.”

While his tux and her gown sat in a hotel room in L.A. for the arrival they wouldn’t make, it became clear they’d be watching from home.

“I never like to be too cool for school — I wanted to be there,” he said. “To be nominated as an actor was really important to me. (Costner previously won Golden Globes for Best Actor — Miniseries or Television Film for Hatfields & McCoys in 2013 and Best Director for Dances With Wolves in 1991.)

He said his wife “realized that my heart was a little bit low … and with 30 bucks went down to the store — I’ll never forget — [and] bought about 30 balloons because it was just going to be us and our family in the den watching,” he recalled. The father of seven said the family “sat on the couch and we watched the whole doggone thing.”

While he missed being at the ceremony live, it became a special memory for his family.

“We weren’t at one of the greatest parties in the world,” he said. “We wanted to be. But we found ourselves together as a family — and my children heard my name called and they stood up and they cheered.”

Story continues

Costner went on to open the case, first holding up the card announcing the nominees in his category, including Jeff Bridges and Bob Odenkirk, and him as a winner.

“Believe me, when you’re at a night like that, you all want to win,” he said. “It’s kind of a long night when someone doesn’t call your name. I’ve been lucky enough to have it called.”

He then opened the case and held the shiny statue, saying, “I guess there’s no music, but wow. There it is.”

Costner, who made his first film in the late 1970s, said, “When you first come to Hollywood, you just wanted to get your first job. You’ve seen these things. You even wonder if you’re ever gonna get in a room like that. It feels really good to have this. There’s no substitute for being there, but my wife made a night of it for us and … now I’m holding it.”

He thanked everyone who supported him, including the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, “for thinking enough of what I did this year.”

The Bull Durham and Waterworld star ended by saying, “I’m so glad I found the movies in my life. That made a difference. I don’t know what would have happened to me if I hadn’t found the movies. Thank you to everyone.”

Donnie Wahlberg was among the commenters on the post, writing, “Gracious, as always. Not sure your speech on TV would have topped this gem of a video. Congrats.” And the official Yellowstone handle commented, “So proud of you!!!”

However, among those in the comments were many Yellowstone fans who hope Costner isn’t abandoning his popular role amid tense contract negotiations.

Instagram user @sarahjane82_ wrote, “Congratulations! Now, we need more John Dutton please?.”

Another with the handle @4micky put, “Well deserved congratulations. But please don’t leave Yellowstone.”

And @pizzagalpj shared, “Well deserved! Please stay with Yellowstone because you ARE Yellowstone!”

As reported, while Costner helped grow the Paramount show into a success, he’s been scaling back his shooting days. Deadline reported that his contract limited his time on set to 65 days, but he tried to reduce that to 50 days for the first part of Season 5, which aired its midseason finale on Jan. 1. He has since told Paramount he wants to shoot all his scenes in one week, as he juggles other projects, including directing and starring in the film Horizon for New Line Cinema, but the network said no, leading to an impasse.

However, neither party as walked away from the negotiation table just yet. A Paramount Network spokesperson told Deadline that while there is “no news to report,” Costner “is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come.”