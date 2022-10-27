Kevin Costner Movie ‘Horizon’ Adds ‘Yellowstone’ Danny Huston – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: After starring opposite Kevin Costner on the first two season of Yellowstone, Danny Huston is now boarding the multihyphenate’s western epic Horizon, which is currently shooting in Utah.

Huston plays Dan Jenkins on Yellowstone. Other Horizon castmembers who’ve worked with Costner before are Jena Malone and Will Patton.

Along with Huston, the Horizon cast also includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campbell Bower, Luke Wilson, Thomas Haden Church, Alejandro Edda, Tatanka Means, Will Patton, Michael Rooker, Isabelle Fuhrman, Ella Hunt, Will Patton, Abbey Lee, Wasé Chief, Michael Angarano, Tim Guinee, Tom Payne, Colin Cunningham, Scott Haze, Angus Macfadyen, Douglas Smith, Jon Beavers and Owen Crow Shoe.

As has been reported, the epic returns Costner to the Civil War backdrop which he previously visited in his multi-Oscar winning Dances With Wolves. The pic follows the 15-year span of pre-and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American west. Experienced through the eyes of many, the epic journey is fraught with peril and intrigue from the constant onslaught of natural elements, to the interactions with the indigenous peoples who lived on the land, and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it.

The Golden Globe and SAG nominee counts a number prolific feature turns including Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator, Alfonso Cuaron’s Children of Men and Alejandro Inarritu’s 21 Grams.

Most recently, Huston finished production on Consecration with Jena Malone, the Italian film Te l’avevo detto with Valeria Golino, and The Crow directed by Rupert Sanders. Huston also recently appeared in Across the River and Into the Trees with Liev Schreiber, Tempête, directed by Christian Duguay opposite Melanie Laurent, and Marlowe opposite Liam Neeson and directed by Neil Jordan.

In 2013, his critically acclaimed role of Ben the Butcher in the Starz series Magic City earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. Additional series credits include HBO’s Succession, Showtime’s Masters of Sex, Netflix’s Paranoid, FX’s American Horror Story and HBO’s You Don’t Know Jack.

Huston’s numerous film credits include: X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Ridley Scott’s Robin Hood, Hitchcock with Anthony Hopkins, Wrath of the Titans with Liam Neeson, The Constant Gardener with Rachel Weisz and Ralph Fiennes, Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette, John Sayles’s Silver City, The Libertador with Edgar Ramirez, The Congress with Harvey Keitel, John Hillcoat’s The Proposition with Guy Pearce, Birth opposite Nicole Kidman, 30 Days of Night with Josh Hartnett, Peter Berg’s The Kingdom, Marc Forster’s All I See Is You, Frankenstein directed by Bernard Rose, Pressure directed by Ron Scalpello, Tim Burton’s Big Eyes, Wonder Woman directed by Patty Jenkins, Angel Has Fallen alongside Morgan Freeman and Gerard Butler, and Game Night with Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams.

Huston got his start directing Mr. North with Robert Mitchum, Anthony Edwards and his sister Anjelica Huston. He went on to give his breakthrough acting performance in the independent film Ivansxtc for which he was nominated for Best Male Performance at the 2003 Independent Spirit Awards.

Costner will produce Horizon through his Territory Pictures, direct and star in the epic period saga which he co-wrote with Jon Baird. Warner Bros./New Line is releasing the movie.