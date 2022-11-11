Kevin Conroy, Beloved Batman Voice Actor, Dies at 66

Kevin Conroy, the character actor who lent his voice to Batman in a series of animated shows, movies and videogames, has passed away at the age of 66. According to an official release, he lost a short battle with cancer.

A classically trained actor who graduated from Julliard (he was Robin Williams’ roommate) and made a name for himself on the stage, performing in productions of “Hamlet” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Conroy turned to television in the 1980s. He had a regular role on daytime soaps “Another World” and “Search for Tomorrow” and had a recurring role on “Dynasty.” Before landing his role on “Batman: The Animated Series,” he showed up on shows like “Murphy Brown” and “Cheers” (his comedic chops were just as finely honed as his dramatic chops).

But in 1992, with the debut of “Batman: The Animated Series,” he would become an entire generation’s version of the character, appearing as Batman and Bruce Wayne in a series of animated features (most notably 1993’s brilliant theatrical release “Batman: Mask of the Phantasm”), animated series and videogames.

Also Read:

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Beats Original’s Thursday Box Office With $28 Million in Previews