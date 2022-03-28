Kevin Burkhardt replacing Joe Buck as FOX Sports’ No. 1 NFL play-by-play voice

Burkhardt is replacing Joe Buck. After nearly three decades, which included 24 World Series and six Super Bowls, Buck left Fox to join Troy Aikman on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.” While Fox wanted to keep Buck – it offered him a new $12 million a year deal – the network felt confident that Burkhardt could be its answer. Now, he will be.

Whom Burkhardt will team with on the No. 1 NFL team remains to be seen. A leading candidate is Greg Olsen. In a well-received rookie year, Olsen partnered with Burkhardt on Fox’s No. 2 team behind Buck and Aikman.