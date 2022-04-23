Kevin Bacon Celebrates Earth Day in Sweet Throwback Photo with Kyra Sedgwick and Son Travis

Kevin Bacon shares throwback photo to first earth day with wife and child for Earth Day

Kevin Bacon/Instagram

Kevin Bacon is celebrating Earth Day by taking a trip down memory lane!

The You Should’ve Left actor, 63, shared a throwback photo of himself, wife Kyra Sedgwick, and their son, Travis –– who was just shy of a year old at the time –– on Instagram Friday, marking the first Earth Day they celebrated as a family.

“Our first #EarthDay together, 32 years ago, down in DC to talk about Global Warming and single use plastic. Celebrating mother 🌎 today and every day and committed to our role in keeping it clean and safe,” Bacon captioned the pic.

In the photo, Bacon showed off his chin-length hairstyle as he and Sedgwick, 56, posed together in matching shirts that read, “Who says you can’t change the world?”

Baby Travis, who turns 33 in June, looked adorable as ever in a white shirt and a pair of blue and white striped overalls.

Sedgwick and Bacon, who have been married for more than 30 years, are also parents to daughter Sosie.

This isn’t the first time the Footloose actor has blessed fans with throwback pictures of him and Sedgwick.

In January, Bacon posted a sweet memory from the early days of his relationship with his wife, sharing a photo on Instagram of the couple smiling for the camera as they lean into one another. In the photo, Sedgwick sports a wavy blonde haircut and a black swimsuit while Bacon poses shirtless beside her.

“Hey kids in the old days cameras and phones were two different things,” Bacon joked in the caption. “This was our first ‘selfie.’ “

While appearing on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April last year, Bacon opened up about how his relationship with Sedgwick changed amid the pandemic, telling the late night talk show host, “My wife and I realized that we’ve been married for a really long time, and quarantine really was an amazing, kind of, test for our marriage because I mean, we were really isolated.”

“I think after a while we realized that we would kind of have to, even in our place, go away from each other,” he continued.

“So we would have breakfast, then she’d basically go to the bedroom, which we called the lair, and she spends a lot of time in her lair,” Bacon said. “Then she’d text me and say, ‘Do you wanna do lunch later?’ and I’d say ‘sure’ and you know, we’d meet in the kitchen, and then she’d go back to the lair.”

“And, again, you know, drinks, maybe dinner, whatever,” he added. “And then we’d get back together in the kitchen and do the same thing all over again.”