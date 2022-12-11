Keurig Dr Pepper Makes a Move Against Coke, Celsius, Monster

New energy drink products promising to give one that wake-up boost are popping up at seemingly every corner while the energy drink market is poised to reach $65.53 billion globally by 2028. 

Compared to the $35.96 billion it was worth in 2020, this marks very strong expansion at a CAGR of 7.90%

Not everyone likes energy drinks but those in the know and not wanting to lose market share are keeping a serious eye on these numbers. This week, drink giant Keurig Dr Pepper  (KDP) – Get Free Report dropped $863 million for a 30% stake in the beverage company Nutrabolt. 