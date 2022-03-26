Ketanji Brown Jackson’s husband wears socks featuring presidents and founding fathers to her confirmation hearings

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s husband, Dr. Patrick Jackson, has been wearing statement socks to her confirmation hearings.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images ; Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Joe Biden nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

Jackson’s husband has worn socks with presidents and founding fathers to her confirmation hearings.

Stylist Lauren Rothman said his socks showed “a supportive husband flexing his style muscles.”

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings have been filled with tense moments of questioning as well as powerful statements about the historic nature of her nomination. If confirmed, she will be the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court.

Jackson’s husband, Dr. Patrick Jackson, has been sitting behind her through it all, wiping away tears as she told the Senate Judiciary Committee in her opening statement that “without him by my side from the very beginning of this incredible professional journey, none of this would have been possible.”

Ketanji Brown Jackson’s husband wipes away tears during her confirmation hearing as her daughter looks on.Andrew Harnik/AP

Jackson’s husband has also been spotted wearing statement socks with the likenesses of past presidents and founding fathers throughout the weeklong hearings.

On Monday, he wore blue socks featuring President George Washington’s face.

Dr. Patrick Jackson wears blue socks featuring President George Washington on the first day of confirmation hearings.Jacquelyn Martin/AP

On Tuesday, he wore green socks with the likeness of founding father Benjamin Franklin.

Dr. Patrick Jackson wears green socks featuring Benjamin Franklin on the second day of confirmation hearings.Andrew Harnik/AP

Wednesday’s socks paid tribute to President John F. Kennedy.

Dr. Patrick Jackson wears pink socks featuring President John F. Kennedy on the third day of confirmation hearings.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Lauren Rothman, a corporate and political fashion stylist and author of “Style Bible: What to Wear to Work,” told Insider that Jackson’s socks indicated “a supportive husband flexing his style muscles.”

“Especially in Washington, where style is not often worn on the sleeve, there are these small opportunities and different touches that we’ve seen over time that folks in politics or folks married into politics often use to signal their support, to be a conversation starter,” Rothman said. “So, I love that he did that. I think it was incredibly fun. It was supportive of his wife, and the process, and a nod to history and what kind of history she is making. One day she will be on socks.”

Senate Democratic leaders have said they plan to move quickly to advance Jackson’s nomination, who only needs a simple-majority vote to be confirmed to the court. If no Republicans support Jackson, then all 50 Democrats must be on board so that Vice President Kamala Harris can cast the tie-breaking vote.

