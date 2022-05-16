Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘shocked’ won’t condemn SCOTUS home protests

Supreme Court Justice-designate Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was confirmed by the Senate last month, said Monday that she was “shocked” by the leak of a draft decision that showed the high court is on the verge of overturning Roe v. Wade — but declined to speak out against an outbreak of demonstrations at the homes of her future colleagues.

“Everybody who is familiar with the court and the way in which it works was shocked by that,” Jackson told the Washington Post of the unprecedented disclosure of the draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito. “Such a departure from normal order.”

But when asked if she thought the leak was “a good thing or a bad thing,” Jackson clammed up, saying: “I can’t answer that.”

Jackson was even less forthcoming when asked about the demonstrations that erupted almost immediately after Politico published the Alito draft.

“I don’t have any comment,” she told the newspaper.

Protests initially took place outside the Supreme Court building after the draft opinion was published on the evening of May 2, but pro-abortion activists soon moved their demonstrations to the homes of the six conservative justices on the court.

Jackson didn’t say whether she thought the leak was “a good thing or a bad thing.” Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Republicans and conservatives demanded that the Justice Department crack down on the protests, citing a federal law prohibiting demonstrations “with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness, or court officer” as well as a Virginia statute barring protests outside private homes.

Though Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered US Marshalls to provide extra protection for both the justices and the Supreme Court building itself, the White House refused to call off the protesters — with then-press secretary Jen Psaki only saying that they should be peaceful.

On Saturday, abortion supporters marched in cities across the country, including New York, to protest the possibility that the court could strike down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide. ​

Abortion supporters have rallied against the Supreme Court’s potential decision to overturn the 1973 ruling. AP/Jacquelyn Martin

Jackson was asked how she feels ​about joining the court during a time of deep controversy.

“I’m going to approach it in the same way I have approached all of my other judicial appointments: understanding what my role is, understanding the way our system was designed and is supposed to work,” Jackson said.

“I’m an optimistic person by nature. … [I] will approach this by bringing that and my experience as a judge, my experience as a person in the world and my interest in making it all work,” she said.

Jackson, the first black woman confirmed to the Supreme Court, will replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer at the start of the court’s next term in early October.