Kesha says she is not straight in post celebrating Pride Month

Kesha shared that she is “not straight” and “not gay” in a new post celebrating Pride Month. (Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Kesha is celebrating Pride Month with a message to the LGBTQ community.

The “We R Who We R” singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of herself posing in a field. She began her caption, “Happy pride! In case I haven’t been straight forward enough (LOL) I just wanted to take a sec to tell everyone that you are not only enough, just as you are, but the world is so fucking lucky to have you.”

She continued, “I’m not gay. I’m not straight. I don’t know what I am. I love people. I love people because we are all our own little consciousness journeys, dancing around the sun. How weird and interesting and fun this life is, right? I refuse to be anything, really, except for open to it all. I know it can be confusing sometimes, but you are so seen and loved.”

Kesha’s message resonated with her followers. One wrote in the comments section, “Thank you for sharing, I wish more people thought this way! Love is love, regardless of gender or anything else.” Another added, “Happy pride!!! Thank you for helping people like me learn how to love who we are!!”

Kesha also told her followers that they can see her at “stonewall soon,” referring to her upcoming headlining performance in front of New York City’s Stonewall Inn on June 24 to kick off the city’s big Pride weekend. The livestreamed event, which will also feature performances by Betty, Mila Jam and Shea Diamond, honors the 1969 protests to a police raid at the historic gay bar, which set the groundwork for the gay rights movement.

The “Blow” artist, who has performed at Pride events before, said of the upcoming concert in a statement, “I am so honored to be a part of this historic event. As a forever advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, I’m excited to embark on this monumental occasion with my friends at Pride Live and perform for Stonewall Day. Stonewall is a special place for the queer community, and I cannot wait to honor and celebrate how far we have come while standing in the conviction that the fight for equality in this country is ever upon us, and I will never back down. Come dance with me!”

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.