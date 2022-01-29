Kesha Ditches Her Blonde Tresses, Shows Off Brunette Bob

Kesha

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic; Kesha/Instagram Kesha

Kesha is starting the new year with a new look!

The 34-year-old singer showed off her fresh cut on Instagram, trading her signature long, blonde tresses for a short, brunette bob with frayed bangs.

In the selfie, she is seen rocking a make-up-free face and modeling her almond-shaped, pastel pink nails.

Referencing her look, Kesha added in the caption, “Haircut n nails n s— ✨.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE‘s free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Proves She Is Always Vacation Ready with Sultry Pink Bikini Photo

She first debuted the chic cut earlier this month with an intimate Instagram photo gazing into the camera, wrapped in what appears to be a blanket.

In November, Kesha ditched her clothes altogether as she posed naked while on vacation in Hawaii. Draped with only a purple and white sarong, Kesha shared a photo of her holding the fabric in one hand and hanging from a large tree branch in the other.

“I’m not extra, you are,” she captioned the Instagram photo.

RELATED: Paulina Porizkova Bares Her Abs in Her Favorite ‘Jeans’ Sweats: ‘Sexy Has No Expiration Date’

Kesha is no stranger to a sultry snapshot. Last July, she walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of the Nicolas Cage film Pig in a bold look comprising a black thong bodysuit worn underneath a sexy sheer mesh dress.

“Excuse me, Do you have a gummy bear? #whohasmypig,” Kesha captioned a photo of her jaw-dropping look on Instagram.