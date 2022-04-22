Kerry Washington poses in string bikini to share important message Kerry Washington poses in green two-piece for a cause

Kerry Washington is going green.

The Scandal actress posted a few poolside selfies to Instagram, where she was wearing a green string bikini and some gold jewelry with a special meaning.

Kerry Washington shares a photo of herself in a green bikini for a cause. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Washington, 45, shared in the post that she was teaming up with sustainable jewelry brand Aurate to share its Earth Day initiative with the Rainforest Alliance.

In the picture, the actress wore a pair of gold partial hoop earrings, layered chain necklaces, chain link bracelets and an assortment of gold rings. Her hair was out of her face in a braided updo, accented with matching gold charms.

Fans loved the gold-accented look and made sure to let Washington know in the comment section.

“I need to catch my breath,” wrote one person.

“Beautiful in my fav. Color,” wrote another.

“You do not age Kerry! Gorgeous!,” one person commented.

Last month, the Little Fires Everywhere star showed off her swimwear style as she re-created co-star Reese Witherspoon’s iconic Legally Blonde Harvard Law School admissions tape for Witherspoon’s birthday.

“Channeling my inner Elle Woods in honor of the birthday girl and the biggest ray of sunshine,” she captioned the post.

Fans loved this crossover movement between the actresses.

“This is amazing!!! Wearing sequins like you’re doing them a favor,” read one comment.

“This is my favorite video ever,” read another.

