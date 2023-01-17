Kerry Sanders Announces Retirement After 32 Years At NBC News – The Hamden Journal

Kerry Sanders is retiring after 32 years at NBC News.

The correspondent appeared on Today on Tuesday during a segment that looked back at his career.

Sanders is based in Florida, but his work as a correspondent has taken him around the world. He said that he has traveled about 200 days out of the year. “What will I miss most? Ultimately, it’s the camaraderie and the family, because this is a daily, high-energy experience,” he said.

Sanders was a reporter at NBC affiliate WTVJ in Miami when he joined the network in 1991.

Sanders said on Today, “My wife, Deborah, has been an amazing supporter, but we kind of sat and said, ‘This might be the right time,’ because during the pandemic, we weren’t going anywhere as you all know, and we realized we do really good together all the time, so maybe that is what we should do now.”

Among other stories, Sanders covered major hurricanes in the state and region, including Hurricane Andrew and Hurricane Katrina. He also covered the Parkland school shootings and the death of Trayvon Martin, as well as political stories like the 2000 Florida recount. He reported from the ground in Iraq as an embed with the U.S. Marines following the U.S. invasion in 2003. He was a member of the reporting teams that won numerous Emmys and Peabodys, among other honors, and he also won awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Headliner Award. His reporting on a military coup in Haiti in 1994 won a Columbia-duPont award.