Kentucky’s Abby Steiner positioned for run at medal in World Championships on Thursday

Former University of Kentucky standout Abby Steiner will have a chance to earn a medal in her first track and field World Championships.

Steiner, who recently turned pro after a record-setting career with the Wildcats, finished second in her heat Tuesday night at Eugene, Oregon, to earn a spot in Thursday’s 200-meter finals.

The 200 finals are scheduled for 10:35 p.m. EDT and will be televised live on USA Network.

Steiner’s time of 22.15 seconds was eighth-best in Tuesday’s semifinals among the eight competitors who advanced to Thursday’s finals. However, Steiner ran a personal best time of 21.77 seconds in winning the U.S. championship on June 26 after capturing the NCAA championship in 21.80 on June 11. Both of those wins came at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field, site of this week’s Worlds.

Steiner’s personal best of 21.77 is a time only two of Thursday’s finalists have ever surpassed — Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah (21.53) and Shericka Jackson (21.55).

The top two finishers in each of Tuesday’s three heats earned automatic berths into Thursday’s finals along with the next two fastest times. Steiner finished second in her heat and qualified for the finals even though her time was only ninth-best overall Tuesday night.

The start list for Thursday’s finals, in order of Tuesday’s qualifying times, is Shericka Jackson of Jamaica (:21.67), Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica (:21.82), Tamara Clark of the United States (:21.95), Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain (:21:96), Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica (:21.97), Aminatou Seyni of Nigeria (:22.04), Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland (:22.05) and Steiner (:22.15).

McLaughlin advances

Former Kentucky star Sydney McLaughlin made her debut in the 2022 World Championships on Tuesday night and won her heat in the 400-meter hurdles.

McLaughlin’s time of 53.95 seconds was second-best among the 24 competitors who advanced to Wednesday’s semifinals, trailing only the :53.90 run Tuesday by Femke Bol of the Netherlands. However, McLaughlin’s personal best time of :51.41 far exceeds any semifinalists other than fellow USA hurdler Dalilah Muhammad, who has run a :51.58.

Also qualifying for Wednesday’s semifinals was Louisville native Shamier Little, formerly of Texas A&M, who finished in 52.39 seconds.

McLaughlin won the gold medal at last summer’s Tokyo Olympics in the 400 hurdles but is looking for her first Worlds win in the event. She took the silver at the 2019 Worlds.

Former Wildcat Sydney McLaughlin wins her heat in the 400-meter hurdles on Tuesday night to advance to Wednesday’s semifinals.

