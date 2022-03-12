Kentucky vs Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview: SEC Tournament

Kentucky vs Tennessee prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, March 12

Kentucky vs Tennessee Game Preview, SEC Tournament How To Watch

Date: Saturday, March 12

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Kentucky (26-6), Tennessee (24-7)

Why Tennessee Will Win

A big burst in the second half got Tennessee by Mississippi State 72-59 to keep up a five-game winning streak and make it a 10-1 run since the start of February.

That includes a dominant 76-63 win over Kentucky.

What are the Vols doing so well? They’re adaptable.

They hit 12 threes to get by Arkansas, and they owned the boards to beat Auburn. They moved the ball well against Mississippi State with 21 assists, and they forced their way to the free throw line and were great defensively in the win over Kentucky.

They might not necessarily be consistent, but they’re winning. However …

Why Kentucky Will Win

Push back a wee bit further, and Tennessee has been amazing since mid-January. That came off a 107-79 loss to Kentucky.

The Wildcats might not be totally dominant lately offensively, but the defense has been fantastic at stopping the three and the offense is working it inside and out.

The attack has been great from the field on the inside in game after game, and the threes were dropping against Vanderbilt in the 77-71 win.

The Wildcats move the ball around well and should dominate on the boards after going +10 against the Commodores. They’re winning even though they’re not cranking up 84 points per game.

Kentucky vs Tennessee: What’s Going To Happen

This should be fantastic.

Tennessee isn’t flashy, but it’s well coached, plays smart, and it’s been terrific in several areas. Kentucky is moving the ball around too well, and it should be able to hit enough threes to survive late.

The Vols won’t get the offensive rebounds the Cats will.

Kentucky vs Tennessee: Prediction, Lines

Kentucky 73, Tennessee 68

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Kentucky vs Tennessee Must See Rating: 4.5

