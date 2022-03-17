Kentucky stunned by No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s

St. Peter’s guard Daryl Banks III (5) drives past Kentucky guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

John Calipari built perennial contenders at Kentucky with the very best amateur basketball players in America. He shunned experience for one-and-dones. He took in high school All-Americans and churned out lottery picks. He won championships and hundreds of games along the way, and then, in 2021, he scrapped that model for an entirely new approach.

In 2022, on Thursday in Indianapolis, it backfired.

Kentucky’s oldest team in six decades, a diverse group of transfers and upperclassmen and non-top-10 recruits, entered the NCAA tournament eyeing a national title. Instead, it fell to No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s in overtime, 85-79.

It’s Calipari’s first opening-round NCAA tournament loss at Kentucky. And it was ugly.

Oscar Tshiebwe, the Wildcats’ superstar center, scored 30 points, but his teammates flopped and flailed on the offensive end, and succumbed to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference champs. Junior guard Daryl Banks III scored 25 heroic points to lead the Peacocks.

His fellow junior guard Doug Edert gave Saint Peter’s a stunning lead with just over a minute remaining in regulation. Kentucky’s Kellan Grady, who’d been ice cold all month, answered with a second-chance 3 at the other end. Edert then sent the game to overtime with a runner.

Edert stayed clutch in overtime. After an early Kentucky spurt, he hit another 3 to tie the game at 75. The Wildcats continued to sputter, and allowed Saint Peter’s to take a five-point lead with 30 seconds to go.

After icing the game at the free throw line, the Peacocks stormed onto the floor to celebrate March’s biggest upset since UMBC-over-Virginia.