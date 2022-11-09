Kentucky student Sophia Rosing permanently banned from campus over racist attack

The University of Kentucky student who hurled racist slurs at a black student and physically assaulted her has been permanently banned from campus, the school announced Wednesday.

Sophia Rosing, 22, has been banished from university grounds indefinitely, University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto said on Twitter.

“Within hours of learning about this incident, we suspended her on an interim basis — a move that banned her from campus during the investigation,” Capilouto tweeted.

“I have also determined that she will not be eligible to re-enroll as a student. She is permanently banned from the campus.”

Rosing had already withdrew from the school and has plans to enter rehab, according to her attorney.

A highly intoxicated Rosing was captured in a viral video striking student worker Kylah Spring, 19, and repeatedly calling her the n-word in the stomach-turning attack early Sunday.

Spring, a freshman at the school who works at the front desk of a campus residence hall, said Rosing punched her multiple times, kicked her in the stomach and bit her arm while demeaning her with racist vitriol.

“The girl starts saying things like ‘Do my chores,’ ‘It’s not my fault that you’re black,’ ‘It’s not my fault that you’re ugly,’ and at this point she’s like singing the n-word,” Spring said previously.

The senior’s rampage continued even when police showed up and cuffed her at around 4 a.m. According to Spring, the drunk student kicked and bit the arresting cop.

Rosing — who told officers she was wealthy and accustomed to “special treatment” — was held on a $10,000 bond before getting released Monday night.

She pleaded not guilty to assault, assault on a police officer and disorderly conduct raps.

Students at the University of Kentucky held a “March Against Racism” rally at the school’s library Monday night where they called on the university to take action against Rosing.

“I am deeply saddened by the events that took place, but I am most grateful for justice that is to come and to Miss Rosing, you will not break my spirit,” Spring said to a crowd of supporters.

The university will continue its multiple investigations into Rosing’s actions and further charges may be filed based on the results of the investigations, Capilouto said.

“As a community working to prevent racist violence, we also must be committed to holding people accountable for their actions,” he said. “The processes we have in place are essential.”

Students called on the university to take greater action against Rosing at a rally Monday. AP

“Thank you for being a community that cares,” Capilouto added.