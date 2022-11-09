Kentucky student Sophia Rosing allegedly bullied former classmate

A former high school classmate of Sophia Rosing — the University of Kentucky student charged with attacking a black student — claims she was a “bully” who who doxxed and spread nasty rumors about her.

Rosing, 22, was caught on viral video striking freshman dorm desk staffer Kylah Spring and repeatedly calling her the n-word during the vile incident on Sunday.

She has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault, assault on a police officer and disorderly conduct.

Now, a high school peer has come forward alleging that Rosing had subjected her to a campaign of harassment, bullying and doxxing.

The woman told the outlet on condition of anonymity that when she was 15, Rosing posted her phone number online along with a message that she would send nudes.

“I always felt like I had to bow down to her. She started rumors about me, she told a bunch of people that I was pregnant and got an abortion in high school which was not true,” she told the Daily Mail.

University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing is withdrawing from school to enter rehab, her lawyer says.

“She would also comment on big Instagram pages posting my number and saying that I would send explicit images, so I would be harassed by men of all ages because of her doing that,” the woman recalled.

The former classmate claimed the harassment was so endless that her family threatened to press charges.

“She also tried to get me and my siblings kicked out of school, saying that they didn’t live in the district. Beechwood is an independent school, and you have to live in the district,” she said.

“Once she saw my stepbrother go home to his mom’s so then tried to get us all kicked out of Beechwood. She bullied me and made my life hell.”

The alleged relentless abuse only ended when her parents removed her from Beechwood Independent High School at the end of the school year, the woman said.

In the weekend incident, Rosing also tried to kick another student, who appeared to be black, as she attempted to help Spring subdue the unruly co-ed.

“[She started] saying things like ‘Do my chores,’ ‘It’s not my fault that you’re black,’ ‘It’s not my fault that you’re ugly,’ and at this point she’s like singing the n-word,” Spring said in a TikTok video after the confrontation.

Kylah Spring speaks at a march against racism on University of Kentucky’s campus on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

Student worker Kylah Spring was attacked and called slurs by Rosing after checking on her. The 22-year-old was fired from her role as a campus influencer with the department store Dillard’s.

Her rampage continued even after police were called to the scene around 4 a.m., as she kicked and bit an arresting cop.

Rosing, who advised officers she was wealthy and accustomed to “special treatment,” was held on $10,000 bond before being released Monday night.

School officials said they’ve launched a disciplinary probe into the incident, and ripped Rosing’s behavior in an emailed message to students.

The video 100% shows her true colors, her behavior has been the same since high school,” the former classmate told the Daily Mail.

“Her parents are going to throw money at this to try to make it go away for her,” the woman added.

“She doesn’t live in a mansion by any means, but she does live in a very expensive area. Her bragging about how much money she has isn’t new either. She would do that at school too,” she continued.

A rally was held at the University of Kentucky after the ugly incident. AP

“Everything that happened is not new behavior, it was not a loss of judgment. She has just had her true personality be exposed due to her drunken behavior.

“She is not a very nice person, and karma comes around.”