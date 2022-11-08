Kentucky student Kylah Spring speaks out after racist attack

The black University of Kentucky student who was captured on viral video being attacked by a white student who spewed vile racial slurs vowed Monday night: “You will not break my spirit!”

“My name is Kylah Spring,” the student declared to a crowd that showed up for a March Against Racism at the school’s library, WHAS reported.

“This is a recurring issue in and around American school systems no matter what age,” Spring said.

“I am deeply saddened by the events that took place, but I am most grateful for justice that is to come and to Miss Rosing. You will not break my spirit,” she added.

Spring was working the front desk at Boyd Hall on Sunday morning when Sophia Rosing, a 22-year-old senior who appeared to be highly intoxicated, stumbled inside and attacked the freshman.

“You will not break my spirit,” University of Kentucky student Kylah Spring vowed. WHAS-TV

Rosing has been charged with public intoxication, assault, disorderly conduct and assault on a police officer after the ugly incident.

During Monday night’s rally, students shouted, “What do we want?” The hundreds in attendance yelled back: “Justice!”

Spring’s parents marched by the young woman’s side and thanked the crowd for the support.

Spring was working the front desk at Boyd Hall on Sunday morning when Rosing, who appeared to be highly intoxicated, stumbled inside and attacked her. Instagram / @ky.janalise

“But do not let it stop here,” Kylah’s mom said, according to the news outlet. “It is uncomfortable to sit in silence and watch and feel helpless but it is more uncomfortable to watch it happen again and again and again.”

She added: “We are thankful, we are grateful for you. But we charge you to not just let this be a moment. Let this be a movement.”

Meanwhile, one of the students grabbed a loudspeaker to say the school has “reacted very poorly” to the incident.

“All I’ve seen is that she got arrested and she has a couple of charges. She is still a student at UK,” he told the crowd.

University President Eli Capilouto said on Sunday that the office of Student Conduct is conducting a review, adding that Rosing’s behavior “would not be tolerated under any circumstance.”

University spokesman Jay Blanton said the school typically does not place a timeline on student conduct reviews.

“Even as we are beginning our process, we also don’t want to do anything that might interfere with a criminal investigation that is underway,” Blanton said, the Lexington Herald Leader reported.

Rosing was charged with public intoxication, assault, disorderly conduct and assault on a police officer.

“Without question, we will move as quickly as possible, but also thoroughly and comprehensively. We will follow our process,” he added.

Rosling was crying when was arraigned late Monday before Fayette District Judge Bruce Bell, who set her bond at $10,000 after her attorney entered a not-guilty plea.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 15.

Rosing both physically and verbally assaulted the student worker in the video clips taken before her arrest.

Her attorney, Fred Peters, said after the court hearing that the family told him their daughter “had never acted like this before.”

“They stated this is completely out of character for her,” he said.

Rosing has been fired from her paid job as a paid “Campus Influencer” for the Dillard’s department store after the shocking video went viral, the company said Sunday.

In a tweet, the department store chain wrote, “Dillards does not condone this behavior. Her relationship with Dillard’s has been terminated immediately.”

A former classmate told The Post that Rosing had “anger management” issues.

The 22-year-old was fired from her role as a campus influencer with the department store Dillard’s.

The classmate, who asked not to be named, said she was disgusted to hear Rosing repeatedly call Spring the n-word — but added that the student “never exhibited any racist behaviors that I noticed.”

Spring said Rosing punched her multiple times, kicked her in the stomach and bit her arm while repeatedly calling her racial slurs.

“The girl starts saying things like ‘Do my chores,’ ‘It’s not my fault that you’re black,’ ‘It’s not my fault that you’re ugly,’ and at this point she’s like singing the n-word,” Spring said in a TikTok video.