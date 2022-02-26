On the same day that Kansas takes on Big 12 rival Baylor in a game with major NCAA Tournament seeding implications, two of the Jayhawks’ biggest challengers for Selection Sunday’s final No. 1 seed both suffered crucial losses.

The NCAA selection committee made it clear in last weekend’s top-16 seed reveal that both Kentucky and Purdue were still very much in the mix for the final No. 1 seed among the four given on Selection Sunday alongside frontrunners Gonzaga, Arizona and Auburn. That set up a battle between Kansas, Baylor, Kentucky and Purdue

After Saturday’s results, however, those hopes for a top seed in March Madness may have just withered away for Kentucky and Purdue.

The Boilermakers (24-5, 13-5) were outmuscled by a hungry Michigan State team for a 68-65 road loss on Saturday. “I still think they’re the best team in the league, but we earned the win,” Spartans coach Tom Izzo told reporters after the game.

Purdue has seven Quadrant 1 (top-25 home, top-75 road) wins on its profile but is fighting off a NET score of 11 and non-conference strength of schedule in the 200s. Saturday’s missed opportunity to acquire another Q1 victory means it’ll be extremely difficult now to vault ahead of Baylor or Kansas, two programs with double-digit Q1 wins and much better NET scores.

Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) grabs a rebound from forward Keion Brooks Jr. (12) and Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) in the first half at Bud Walton Arena.

Kentucky (23-6, 12-4 SEC), meanwhile, still has a shot to snatch the final No. 1 seed on Selection Sunday. But Saturday’s 74-70 road loss to Arkansas just opens up the doorw more for KU or Baylor. UK’s Oscar Tshiebwe had 30 points and 18 rebounds in Saturday’s loss.

Wildcats fans will point to UK’s Jan. 29 road win over Kansas in a head-to-head matchup, but the selection committee was clear in its top-16 reveal that it is examining the full body of work – where Kansas (10 Q1 wins, country’s third best strength of schedule) is just better than Kentucky (only seven Q1 victories, top-12 SoS).

Auburn’s loss to Tennessee on Saturday also means that there may be two No. 1s up for grabs, with Gonzaga and Arizona all but locked as top seeds.

Kentucky closes out its season at Florida, one more chance to obtain a Quadrant 1 win. That’s a must-win if the Wildcats want to stay in the conversation with Kansas and Baylor. Purdue closes out the regular season Tuesday at No. 13 Wisconsin and at home against rival Indiana on Saturday. Both are Quadrant 1 opportunities and likewise must-wins.

Saturday’s defeats weren’t bad losses by any stretch considering they were both on the road against strong NCAA tournament-caliber opponents. But considering credentials are so close for elite teams and every outcome is under a microscope, it’s important to note Kentucky and Purdue are playing closer to the No. 2 seed line at this point.

