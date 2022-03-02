The Hamden Journal

Kentucky man Shannon Gilday arrested in murder of former Rep. Wesley Morgan’s daughter Jordan Morgan

Kentucky deputies have arrested a 23-year-old in accused of breaking into a former lawmaker’s house, murdering his daughter in her bed and then confronting him with a rifle.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested Shannon Gilday around 4:30 a.m. Monday – less than two miles from former state Rep. Wesley Morgan’s home on Willis Branch.

He is accused of breaking into the home at around 4 a.m. on Feb. 22.

He allegedly shot and killed Jordan Morgan, a 32-year-old lawyer, in her bed, according to Kentucky State Police. 

Then, according to investigators, he confronted her father, a single-term state House member who unsuccessfully challenged Sen. Mitch McConnell in the GOP primary in 2020.

Wesley Morgan returned fire and suffered “non-life-threatening injuries” in the shootout, according to authorities. The assailant fled in a white car.

Jail records show Gilday faces charges of murder, attempted murder, burglary, criminal mischief, and assault.

He was being held on a $2 million bond.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gilday allegedly shot and killed Jordan Morgan in her bed after breaking into her home around 4 a.m.
