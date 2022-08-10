Kentucky basketball vs. Dominican Republic National Select: Video highlights, final score

The Kentucky basketball team opens a four-game exhibition tour Wednesday evening against the Dominican Republic National Select Team at the Baha Mar Resort in the Bahamas.

The Wildcats defeated the Dominicans 108-56.

Kentucky begins its four-game preseason slate looking to showcase where its roster stands after 10 additional summer practices the Wildcats were granted to prepare for their trip to Nassau. UK’s 2021-22 season ended with a loss to No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Wednesday’s game marks the first for Iowa transfer C.J. Fredrick, who is coming off a hamstring injury that sidelined him for UK’s entire 2021-22 season, and newcomers Cason Wallace, Chris Livingston, Adou Thiero and Antonio Reeves.

Check out all of the top plays from the exhibition game below:

Kentucky’s Daimion Collins hammers home another slam dunk

Daimion Collins picked right back up where he left off when the second half began Wednesday night. The sophomore drove the baseline and elevated for a rim-rocking, one-handed slam dunk that gave Kentucky a 50-25 lead over the Dominicans.

Kentucky’s Jacob Toppin comes up with second block of the first half

Jacob Toppin chased down the Dominican’s Yeison Colome for his second block of the first half. The rejection held Kentucky’s lead at 36-21 with less than three minutes remaining.

Kentucky’s Adou Thiero picks off pass, leading to transition dunk

In his first minutes as a Wildcat, Thiero came up with a steal that led to a fast-break dunk at the other end of the court. Kentucky took a 32-19 lead over the Dominicans on the freshman’s basket.

Kentucky’s Daimion Collins throws down thunderous dunk over Dominican defenders

Kentucky took a 22-13 lead over the Dominican Republic on a emphatic slam dunk from Daimion Collins over a couple of defenders. Collins drew a foul on the play and knocked down the free throw to give the Wildcats a 23-13 lead.

Block from Kentucky basketball’s Jacob Toppin leads to alley-oop from Chris Livingston to Cason Wallace

Kentucky took a 13-8 lead lead over the Dominicans when a Jacob Toppin block led to an alley-oop from Chris Livingston to Cason Wallace at the other end of the court.

Kentucky basketball’s Antonio Reeves knocks down 3-pointer for first points as a Wildcat

The Wildcats took a 7-3 lead over the Dominicans in the first half with a 3-pointer from Illinois State transfer Reeves, who notched his first points as a UK player with the basket.

Kentucky basketball, Dominican Republic National Select Team warm up before Bahamas exhibition

The Wildcats and the Dominicans were scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. SEC Network is broadcasting the exhibition game.

Reach recruiting and trending sports reporter Brooks Holton at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky basketball in the Bahamas: Video highlights from Game 1