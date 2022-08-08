Kent Bazemore agrees to one-year deal with Sacramento Kings

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors

The win-now Kings — or, at least the “we’re making the playoffs this season” Kings — have chosen to use their last roster spot on another veteran who can give them minutes over the course of a long season.

Sacramento agreed to bring back former King and 10-year veteran Kent Bazemore, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic and confirmed by Bazemore.

This is undoubtedly for the veteran minimum, and we will find out in the next 48 hours if it is fully or partially guaranteed.

Bazemore was a veteran leader on a young Kings team for part of the 2019-20 season. Last season he signed with the Lakers (instead of the Warriors) as a switchable 3&D wing. However, shot around 30% from 3 for much of the season and started to lose minutes to Avery Bradley (a Frank Vogel favorite). Then eventually Malik Monk and Austin Reeves proved to be better wing options and Bazemore was out of the rotation.

In Sacramento he can play some at the three behind Harrison Barnes, plus some two (although new coach Mike Brown will have a lot of wing and shooting options this season). Bazemore played for Brown in Golden State, and he should provide depth for a Kings team that is all in on ending its 16-year playoff drought.

