Kenosha cop kneels on 12-year-old girl’s neck after school fight: video

An off-duty police officer knelt on a 12-year-old girl’s neck while restraining her after a lunchtime fight at a school in Kenosha, Wisconsin, surveillance footage released by the school district shows.

Kenosha Unified School District released redacted footage Friday that shows Shawn Guetschow trying to break up a March 4 fight, before he tussles with the child and kneels on her neck for about a minute and a half.

The clip shows two students – one in black and the other in gray – shoving each other at the lunchroom of Lincoln Middle School, before Guetschow and another staffer sprint over and pull the students apart while they trade blows.

Geutshow, a Kenosha officer who worked as a security officer at the school, then pulls the girl in the white down, pushes her head against the floor and holds his knee on her neck before he handcuffs her and walks her out of the cafeteria, video shows.

Jerrel Perez, the girl’s father, has called for criminal charges against Guetschow for using the neck restraint that was banned for Wisconsin law enforcement officers last year.

The footage shows the off-duty officer kneeling on a girl’s neck. AP

Perez said his distraught daughter is in therapy and is seeing a neurologist for her injuries.

Guetschow, 37, was initially placed on administrative leave by the district before he resigned from the part-time gig with the school on Tuesday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

In his resignation letter, the cop called out the district for lack of support and said the incident has placed a heavy burden on his family.

“Given the events that have taken place and the escalated attention this incident at Lincoln Middle School has caused in the community, mental and emotional strain it has [brought] upon my family, and the lack of communication and or support I have received from the district, I can no longer continue my employment with the Kenosha Unified School District,” Guetschow wrote to Kenosha Superintendent Beth Ormseth, according to the paper.

The father of the distraught girls said that she is seeing a neurologist and a therapist after the incident. Kenosha Unified School District /AP

The district said it will not be releasing any more details about the incident at this time.

Kenosha Police Department said Guetschow is still employed by the force.

“We continue our investigation, paying careful attention to the entire scope of the incident,” the department said in a statement. “We have no further update at this time.”

With Post wires