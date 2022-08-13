Kenny Pickett dazzles in debut drive for Pittsburgh Steelers

Kenny Pickett’s first drive as a Pittsburgh Steeler quarterback took place in the third quarter on Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Consider it an incredible success.

The No. 1 pick out of Pitt heard cheers of “Kenny! Kenny! Kenny” as he went 5-for-5 for 33 yards and a 3-yard TD pass to Jaylen Warren.

The play happened in the third quarter but by the rollicking crowd, you would have thought a playoff spot was at stake or it was the postseason.

And to add the perfect flourish, Pickett found Connor Heyward for a 2-point conversion to give the Steelers a 25-17 lead.

Ben Who?

Pickett wears gloves on both hands. And despite the game being in August, Pickett wears them year-round … on the field, we trust.

