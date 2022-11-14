Kenny Golladay reacts to Giants benching, fans booing

Kenny Golladay sitting on bench cropped 11/13/22

Kenny Golladay got benched by the Giants for the second half of Sunday’s 24-16 win over the Houston Texans.

Fans booed Golladay after the wide receiver dropped an on-the-money pass over the middle from Daniel Jones on a second-and-5 play from the Giants’ 21-yard line.

“I don’t say nothing to them,” Golladay said of what his message would be to fans who do not know why he is not performing, via SNY NFL insider Connor Hughes.



Golladay added “I don’t know” when he was asked about why his 2022 season on the Giants — a five-game sample size, including three starts, with just two receptions for 22 yards — has not worked out.

Head coach Brian Daboll explained the Giants’ decision to play recently-signed wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins over Golladay in the second half.

“We just decided to play Isaiah,” Daboll said. “It’s as simple as that. And I thought Isaiah did a good job being here for a couple of days. Coming in, making a couple good plays, knowing what to do, being where he’s supposed to be. Credit to him for the short amount of time he was here. So, I’m glad we have him.”

The Giants activated Golladay — who returned from a knee injury — for the first time since Week 4 but did not need the four-year, $72 million wide receiver in Week 10 as New York improved to 7-2.

“It’s after one game,” Daboll said. “You never know what can happen week to week. Go out there and try to have a good week of practice. And take it day by day.”