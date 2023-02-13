Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds Performs ‘America the Beautiful’ at the 2023 Super Bowl

Babyface performs “America the Beautiful” before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale,

Rob Carr/Getty

Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds showed off his vocal chops with a soaring rendition of “America the Beautiful” to kick off Super Bowl 2023.

The Grammy-winning artist, 64, wore a dark suit as he performed the classic song Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Edmonds strummed a pink guitar that featured the American flag across its soundboard.

Country star Chris Stapleton followed Edmonds’ performance with the national anthem, while Sheryl Lee Ralph was also on hand to perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Rihanna is set to take on the Apple Music Halftime Show.

In a press conference on Thursday, Edmonds said he was “surprised” to receive the call asking him to perform at the Super Bowl, but was thrilled to have the chance to do so.

RELATED: From Whitney to Gaga and Beyond: Pop Stars Who Sang the National Anthem at the Super Bowl

“This was not on my bucket list. And it was not anything I ever imagined that I would do, so to get that call… ‘Are you sure? Me?'” he said. “But I’m so honored.”

He continued: “I didn’t see it coming, I didn’t know it was coming, but God brings things to you that you don’t look for… The melody in that song, it’s a lot easier than ‘The Star-Spangled Banner,’ but [Stapleton] is gonna kill it, so I ain’t worried.”

RELATED VIDEO: Babyface Says Title for His ‘Girls Night Out’ Album “Was Not My Idea”

The performance concludes an eventful week for Edmonds, who on Monday finalized his divorce from wife Nicole Pantenburg. The two, who married in 2014 and share a teenage daughter, announced their split in July 2021.

RELATED: Rihanna Says She’s ‘Pinching’ Herself Over Combination of ‘Motherhood, Oscars, Super Bowl’

The finalized divorce came one day after Edmonds made his red carpet debut with girlfriend Rika Tischendorf at the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Super Bowl LVI is airing live on FOX.